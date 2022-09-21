Skip to main content

Missouri Tigers' Week 4 Opponent Auburn Loses Starting QB to Injury

The Missouri Tigers will travel to Auburn for their first SEC battle of the year, but their opponent's starting quarterback TJ Finley will miss the game.

The (2-1) Missouri Tigers will head to Jordan Hare Stadium in Week 4 to take on the (2-1) Auburn Tigers in their first SEC contest of 2022. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said at the beginning of the week that both quarterbacks on his squad were "all good", but that is apparently not the case.

Multiple sources have reported that TJ Finley will sit out this weekend against Mizzou with a shoulder injury. Finley, who's thrown for 431 yards, 1 touchdown, and four interceptions this year, was the main quarterback for Auburn, but was in a bit of a rotation with likely replacement Robby Ashford.

While Finley had a promising 2021, putting up 827 yards, six touchdowns, and only one pick, he's struggled a bit this fall. Ashford's sen plenty of snaps already and should be ready to take on the role as the full-time starter. Ashford, a freshman, has only thrown 29 passes in his college career, but has displayed some flashes of brilliance, especially with his legs.

Missouri will have a bit easier task preparing for the battle, if only because they'll be able to focus on one opposing field general. Auburn is coming off a 41-12 steamrolling in front of their home crowd at the hands of No. 14 Penn State and they're itching to get back into the win column at Jordan Hare against Mizzou. 

Head coach Eli Drink with and this Tigers squad are riding some positive momentum after a win against (FCS) Abilene Christian, but the competition will level up significantly this weekend.If they can hurry and hassle the inexperienced Ashford, that will go a long way towards returning to Columbia, Mo. with a 3-1 record. 

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (2)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) looks to pass against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium.
Football

Missouri Tigers' Week 4 Opponent Auburn Loses Starting QB to Injury

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19019198
News

Mizzou Football Announces 2023 Schedule

By Zach Dimmitt
Eliah Drinkwitz
Football

Eliah Drinkwitz: Tigers Must Get Better 'In All Three Phases' Ahead of Matchup With Auburn

By Connor Zimmerlee
Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (9) celebrates after a sack against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Auburn

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_17419616
Football

Missouri Week 4 Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

By Cole Thompson
brady cook
Football

Missouri Falls in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
Brady Cook
Football

Missouri Tigers' Kick Off Time Revealed for Clash with Georgia

By Collier Logan
Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (2) celebrates after his first-career interception during the Tigers' 34-17 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, 2022
Football

Missouri Tigers DB Rakestraw Ready for SEC Competition After Win

By Collier Logan
Brady Cook against Abilene Christian 9/17 (2022)
Football

It's Time for Missouri to Unleash QB Brady Cook

By Collier Logan