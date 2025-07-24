Mizzou Central

Mizzou Announces Contract Extension for Eli Drinkwitz

Ahead of his sixth year with the program, another year was added on to Drinkwitz's contract.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to play against the Florida Gators during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to play against the Florida Gators during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers have extended head football coach Eli Drinkwitz through the 2029 season, per a university release. Drinkwitz's contract previously ran through the 2028 season, an extension he earned following the 2023 season.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the continued belief in our vision for Mizzou Football,” Drinkwitz said in the release. “The Board of Curators, President Choi, Laird Veatch and our donors and fans have shown a deep commitment to building a championship-caliber program. That means investing in the people throughout our building who work tirelessly for our student-athletes.

On Drinkwitz's previous deal, he was earning an annual salary of $9 million, the seventh-highest amongst all Southeastern Conference football coaches.

In addition to Drinkwitz's extension, the University approved an increased salary pool for the program's assistant coaches, strength and conditioning staff and other personnel.

At SEC Media Days last week, Drinkwitz hinted that defensive coordinator Corey Batoon will also be receiving an extension soon.

Drinkwitz has gone 38-24 so far in his time at Missouri, and 21-5 over the last two seasons.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Home/Football