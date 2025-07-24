Mizzou Announces Contract Extension for Eli Drinkwitz
The Missouri Tigers have extended head football coach Eli Drinkwitz through the 2029 season, per a university release. Drinkwitz's contract previously ran through the 2028 season, an extension he earned following the 2023 season.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the continued belief in our vision for Mizzou Football,” Drinkwitz said in the release. “The Board of Curators, President Choi, Laird Veatch and our donors and fans have shown a deep commitment to building a championship-caliber program. That means investing in the people throughout our building who work tirelessly for our student-athletes.
On Drinkwitz's previous deal, he was earning an annual salary of $9 million, the seventh-highest amongst all Southeastern Conference football coaches.
In addition to Drinkwitz's extension, the University approved an increased salary pool for the program's assistant coaches, strength and conditioning staff and other personnel.
At SEC Media Days last week, Drinkwitz hinted that defensive coordinator Corey Batoon will also be receiving an extension soon.
Drinkwitz has gone 38-24 so far in his time at Missouri, and 21-5 over the last two seasons.