Mizzou Announces Time Frames, Broadcast Designations for SEC Schedule

The Tigers will play in at least four primetime games in 2025.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) celebrates after scoring against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers will play at least four night games and two early games on their 2025 schedule, the team announced Wednesday.

Missouri released the time windows and broadcast designations for its schedule from Week 4 onward. The same information was released for the team's first three games of the season on May 29.

The broadcast designations guarantee Missouri a spot on national TV in at least three games.

Game times for four of the SEC games are yet to be determined, given a "flex" designation. Times for games with this designation will kick off in the afternoon or night window, with the official time announcement coming in the week before the game is scheduled.

Below is a look at the updated time and broadcast windows for Missouri's 2025 schedule.

Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule

Week 1, Aug. 28: vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN 2
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina, Flex, TBA
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass - Homecoming, Night, TBA
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN or ABC
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn, Flex, TBA
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt, Flex, TBA
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M, Flex, TBA
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State, Night, TBA
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ABC or ESPN
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas, Night, TBA

