Mizzou Bowl Projections Ahead of Bye Week
The No.11 Missouri Tigers' postseason hopes nearly took a nosedive Saturday, just barely pulling out a 30-27 win over Vanderbilt in double overtime.
Yet the Tigers were able to pull it off, thanks to Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor's final attempt missing wide left.
"I'm really, really proud of our football team for finding a way to never give in, never flinching," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the win.
Despite being undefeated in the first four weeks of the season, Missouri has had its struggles and will need to improve in SEC play if it hopes to meet its outside expectations to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Missouri will play its first road game on October 5 at Texas A&M, but the team is utilizing the bye week for self-scouting.
“The furthest thing from everybody in that room, locker rooms mind, starting with me and my staff, is going to be Texas A&M," Drinkwitz said. We got to go take a hard look at the Missouri Tigers"
After facing some bumps in the road though, Missouri has fallen out of favor in most bowl projections. Here's where different sites see the Tigers playing this postseason.
ESPN Projection:
Relia Quest Bowl vs. Illinois | December 31, 2024
OR Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Indiana | December 31, 2024
247Sports Projection:
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Michigan in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024
Action Network Projection:
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Illinois
December 31, 2024
Athlon Sports Projection:
First round of College Football Playoff at Tennessee
December 20 or 21, 2024
