Mizzou's Cayden Green Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
Missouri Tigers junior left guard Cayden Green was one of 50 players named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, given each year to the best interior lineman (on either offense or defense) in college football.
The winner of the trophy will be announced Dec. 12 on ESPN at the College Football Awards show. Seven semifinalists will be announced Nov. 19, followed by the announcement of three finalists on Nov. 25. The award is voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.
Green is one of just 15 guards named to the list. No Missouri player has ever won the award, and a guard hasn't won it since 2015.
Green, a Lee's Summit, Missouri, native, transferred to Missouri from Oklahoma ahead of the 2024 season. He started all 13 games at left guard for the Tigers last season, allowing 11 pressures on the season, tied for the second-lowest amongst Missouri's starters.
He's earned plenty of attention ahead of the 2025 season, being named to the All-Southeastern Conference first-team, and being voted a preseason first-team All-American by multiple outlets.