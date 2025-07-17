Mizzou Center Connor Tollison Reveals Injury Status for Start of 2025 Season
One of the top preseason questions for the Missouri Tigers has been answered — starting center Connor Tollison won't have any delay seeing the field.
Tollison revealed he plans to start in Week 1 against Central Arkansas after recovering from a knee injury, he said in a press conference with local media at SEC Media Days, per Jacob Siciliano of KOMU.
Tollison suffered a season-ending knee injury Nov. 9 late in the win over Oklahoma. Drake Heismeyer, now graduated, filled in for Tollison in the final games of the season.
During spring practices, Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice filled in for Tollison at center. With Tollison returning, Giudice will have the chance to compete for the starting right guard spot.
"Just whatever Connor does get back, just seeing what gives us the best opportunity to win," offensive line coach Brandon Jones said in the spring. "What gives us use the best five? That's kind of what we'll have to get through fall camp to see who gives us the best fit."
Tollison has started in 35 games in his career so far, and is set to be just one of two returning starters for the Missouri offensive line this upcoming season. He's projected to be a Day 2 selection for the 2026 NFL draft.