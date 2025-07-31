Mizzou's Connor Tollison Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Missouri Tigers center Connor Tollison was one of 116 nominees named to the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes college football players for community service, academic success and athletic achievement.
Tollison was also one of 197 players named to the AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes 23 players for community service.
Tollison is entering his fourth year as a starter with Missouri, returning to the field after missing the end of last season with a knee injury.
As one of just two returning starters along the offensive line and one of the most-experienced players on the team, he's expected to take on a significant leadership role this season.
"I think it's just time for other guys to step up their leadership — I think I'm in that position to do so, just lead the guys in whatever they need on or off the field," Tollison said at SEC Media Days. "If they're struggling on the field with scheme or off the field in the classroom or in life, they can come talk to me. I'm just another dude on the team. I'm not going to judge you or look at you any way, shape or form just because you're having a tough time. I want to be there for you and help you get through that."
