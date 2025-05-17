Mizzou Defensive Line Coach Resigns From Position
Missouri Tigers defensive line coach Al Davis is resigning from his position, according to his social media and a Mizzou Athletics release. Davis cited family matters as the reason for his resignation.
Davis joined the coaching staff in 2021 as a defensive analyst and his role was elevated to the defensive line coaching role shortly after that. He specialized in the interior of the defensive line early into his time at the position, as well. He was previously the defensive tackles coach at the University of Illinois and the associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Hutchinson Community College.
The Tigers will be looking for a new defensive line coach, but in the meantime, defensive tackle coach David Blackwell is expected to see an elevated role alongside edge coach Brian Early. Whether there will be a direct replacement for Davis's role in the near future is unknown.
"We are fortunate to have a veteran in David to be able to step in and fill any additional coaching needs we might have at that position," Drinkwitz said in a release. "We're looking forward to a seamless transition as we continue preparations for the 2025 season."
Blackwell is a defensive line coaching veteran, starting with the Tigers in 2023 as an analyst. He moved into the defensive tackle coach role in 2024. Prior to that, Blackwell has 11 years of experience as a defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Jacksonville State, Fordham and South Florida.