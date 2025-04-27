Mizzou Central

Mizzou DT Kristian Williams Signs to AFC West Team

The three-year starter for the Missouri Tigers will look to prove himself out West.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Datrell Jones (26) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Kristian Williams (5) chases during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Former Missouri Tigers defensive tackle and 2024 team captain Kristian Williams has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9NEWS.

Williams will join former Missouri defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. to try to make a spot on Denver's roster, with Walker signing a deal with Denver Saturday shortly after the conclusion of the draft.

Williams is the fifth Tiger thus far to sign to a team as an undrafted free agent this year. In addition to Walker, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. along with running back Nate Noel have signed with the Miami Dolphins and Brady Cook with the New York Jets.

Additionally, two former Missouri players were invited to teams' rookie mini camps for a chance to earn contracts. Offensive lineman Cam'Ron Johnson was invited to the Cleveland Browns, and long snapper Trey Flint to the Kansas City Chiefs.

To follow along with all the movement for Misouri's undrafted free agents, follow this TRACKER.

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

