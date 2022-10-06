Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz: Florida's Offense 'Starts With QB Anthony Richardson'

Drinkwitz had plenty of praise for the dual threat quarterback ahead of the Tigers matchup with the Gators.

The Missouri Tigers are coming off a near upset of the then No. 1 overall Georgia Bulldogs, giving them their toughest challenge so far this season. Now, though, after coming up just short of what would have been a historic upset for the Tigers, they must regroup and turn their attention toward their next opponent.

That opponent? The Florida Gators.

Of course, while the Gators have not been playing at the same level as the Bulldogs so far this season, in the SEC, there is no such thing as a "gimme game," and the Tigers will undoubtedly have their hands full on Saturday.

Through five games this season, the Gators are averaging 33 points per game on 464 yards of total offense. However, they have struggled at times against tougher opponents, only putting up 16 points against Kentucky.

Leading the charge for the Gators on offense is quarterback Anthony Richardson, who coach Eliah Drinkwitz is prepared to gameplan for ahead of their matchup.

"Offensively, it starts with their quarterback, Anthony Richardson," Drinkwitz said. "Very talented quarterback that can run and throw. He's got great command of what coach (Billy) Napier is trying to do offensively."

Richardson is a dual-threat quarterback that can hurt the Tigers both on the ground and through the air. So far this season, he has thrown for 1,116 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 241 yards and five touchdowns.

If the Tiger defense that showed up against the Bulldogs shows up against the Gators, then they have the capability to shut Richardson down and slow down the Florida offense. Should they fail to do so, though, his ability to make big plays with his legs and arm will haunt Missouri come Saturday.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here