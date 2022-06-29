Eliah Drinkwitz Set to Hire Brendan Boylan as Offensive Analyst

Boylan will come and look to revamp the Tigers' offense.

Despite finishing their 2021 season with a 6-7 record, the Missouri Tigers did show some signs of life to give fans hope moving forward.

One aspect that the Tigers can look to build on from 2021 was a solid season offensively. The Tigers averaged 413.8 yards of total offense per game, which was 9th in the SEC.

As the Tigers look to work their way back to being a contender in the SEC again, coach Eliah Drinkwitz will bring in some help to his offensive staff. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Drinkwitz will be hiring Brendan Boylan to his staff as an offensive analyst

On the surface, this may not appear to be a flashy hire, but adding Boylan could pay huge dividends for the Tigers. Boylan most recently served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Division II Notre Dame College, where he took their offense to another level.

Under Boylan, the offense would flourish, especially quarterback Chris Brimm who would throw for 3,213 yards and 31 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Notre Dame College would reach the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Now, Boylan comes to Missouri under Drinkwitz looking to bring that success to an offense that showed flashes last season. If Boylan can come in and take the Tigers' offense to the next level, it will be a huge step for Drinkwitz and the Tigers in their march towards being SEC contenders once again.

