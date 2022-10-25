Eliah Drinkwitz: Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler 'Comfortable Within His System'

Eliah Drinkwitz spoke about Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler and what makes him hard to defend.

If you ever needed a reminder that there are truly no weeks off in the SEC, look no further than the Missouri Tigers.

They faced a three-game gauntlet of Auburn, Georgia and Florida, which resulted in a three-game losing streak. After securing their first SEC win last week over Vanderbilt at home they turn right back around and hit the road against a surging South Carolina Gamecocks team.

Leading the way for the Gamecocks on offense is quarterback Spencer Rattler, a transfer from Oklahoma. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz acknowledged Rattler's ability as a quarterback and how he's developed in his new system throughout the season.

"Spencer's a great talented quarterback who's really getting comfortable within his system and leading his team to wins," Drinkwitz said. "He does a good job handling their pro-style offense."



"He's able to create space with his feet and keep his eyes down the field to extend plays. He's able to throw the ball vertically down the field. He's been doing a good job of getting his playmakers the ball."

Through seven games, with the Gamecocks sitting at 5-2, Rattler has thrown 1,466 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. While his numbers might jump off the page as overly impressive, Rattler has the ability to beat the Tigers both through the air and with his legs.

The Tigers defense has shown it can slow down opponents, only allowing 20 points and 324 yards of total offense per game over their first four SEC games. If they can slow Rattler and the Gamecock offense down on Saturday then the Tigers could very well win their second straight game in conference play.

