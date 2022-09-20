Skip to main content

Eliah Drinkwitz: Tigers Must Get Better 'In All Three Phases' Ahead of Matchup With Auburn

Drinkwitz discussed how the Tigers can improve ahead of their matchup with Auburn on Saturday.

The first three non-conference games have come and gone for the Missouri Tigers, as they enter their Week 4 matchup with the Auburn Tigers at 2-1. With the start of SEC play approaching, there will undoubtedly be questions as to just how good this Missouri team can be in 2022. 

SEC play is never easy, and the Tigers will have to travel to take on an Auburn team coming off a beatdown at the hands of Penn State. However, while facing Auburn will be tough for the Tigers, coach Eliah Drinkwitz believes the biggest challenge lies elsewhere.

"The challenge is really internal for us" Drinkwitz said. "How much do we improve this week? How much better can we get? All of our focus is on that."

"We need to get better, really, in all three phases at the fundamentals. Our team's attitude and our focus is that that's all within our control, and that's what we're focused on this week."

So far this season, the Tigers have shown flashes of putting it all together as team but have overall played rather inconsistent football. Against Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian the offense moved the ball with ease while the defense had no issue shutting down the opponent. 

However, when they played Kansas State, that was far from the case as they were absolutely ran out of the building in a 40-12 blowout loss. 

Which team shows up on Saturday against Auburn will be the determining factor on who leaves as the victorious Tiger. What can be said, though, is the potential is there. If they can improve in all three areas of the game, the Tigers could surprise some people.

