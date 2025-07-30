Mizzou Fall Camp Notebook: Practice No. 3
Video, notes and observations from Missouri's Tuesday morning practice.
In this story:
The Missouri Tigers held their first padded practice of fall camp Wednesday morning, and went outside the Stephen's Indoor Facility for the first time of the camp too.
The media viewing period of Wednesday's practice certainly wasn't the most eventful of the week, but here's some notes from the practice.
Notes
- Quarterbacks did a lot of individual work compared to the first two days of practice. They worked on play-action rollouts and pocket movement drills.
- Interested to see if there's any hiccups as starting center Connor Tollison gets on the same page with a new quarterback, especially after missing all of the practices in the spring. He snapped and hiked it to Pribula in Wednesday's practice and didn't have any issues.
- Joshua's Manning's athleticism for his size has always been really impressive, and stuck out again in this practice. He did a nice job juking out of a tackle from cornerback Nicholas Deloach Jr. in a drill.
- Linebacker Triston Newson was the player chosen to break the team out of warm ups. Was Sam Horn yesterday and Zion Young on Monday.
- Safety Jalen Catalon's physicality shows up even in these practices. He had a really strong push off James Madison II in a drill.
- Thursday is the first day off for the team of the week. Back to work on Friday.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published