Mizzou Flips 4-Star 2025 Running Back from Kentucky
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers landed its 16th commitment of the 2025 recruiting class after flipping 4-star running back Marquise Davis.
Davis ranks as the No. 179 player in the country, No. 13 of all running backs and seventh best in his home state of Ohio in composite rankings. From Cleveland, Davis played for Cleveland Heights High School. His senior season was highlighted by a 463-yard rushing performance while adding eight touchdowns to his stat line, all on 26 carries.
After the flip, the Tigers now hold the No. 19 best class in the nation and the No. 11 best in the SEC. Davis was formerly committed to Kentucky, making it official on May 1, 2024. Davis received his offer from Missouri on August 2 and was on campus in Columbia, Mo for the Tigers' 28-21 victory over Arkansas. Davis's decision to flip to Missouri moved quickly and may have surprised those unaware.
With the commitment of the Cleveland native, the craziest time in the recruiting cycle has begun for the Tigers. Rumors will start swirling and commitments will change over the foreseeable future, with signing day nearing. The Tigers are involved in many of those rumors. Missouri hosted 3-star running back Brendon Haygood and 4-star DE Javion Hilson, among many others, for its late-game win over the Razorbacks.
A current North Carolina safety commit, 3-star Javion Butts, is a name that's swirled around the Tigers in recent days. Nothing is certain yet, but with signing day just a few days out, many decisions could be en route for the future of Missouri's 2025 class.
