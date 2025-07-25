Mizzou Football Announces First Sellout of 2025 Season
The Missouri Tigers' Week 7 game against the Alabama Crimson Tide has sold out of single-game tickets, the athletic department announced Friday. It's the first of Missouri's home games this season to sell out.
A "limited" amount of season-ticket packages are still available for the season still. In June, director of athletics Laird Veatch said in a press conference there was a 85% renewal rate for season-ticket packages, which "tracked really well" compared to last season.
This offseason, Missouri announced that season-ticket packages would rise by at least 50% in nearly all sections in order to meet the demands of revenue-sharing with student athletes, ushered in by the NCAA v. House Settlement. But according to Veatch, that price increase hasn't been met with reluctance by a majority of the fanbase.
"I feel really good about the decisions we've made, how that's been embraced in the response we've received from fans," Veatch said in the press conference. "Our ticket sales continue to go really well."
Missouri is riding on a streak of 12-straight sold-out home games, staring in the win over Kansas State on Sept. 16 of 2023. It's the longest home sell-out streak for the program since the 1970s.