Mizzou Football Lands in Top 8 for Rising 2026 Defensive Back
The Missouri Tigers were recently included in the final eight schools for unranked 2026 cornerback Kennedi Bailey. The Atlanta native is not currently ranked by any major recruiting service.
Bailey, a 6-foot-3, 165-pound cornerback is yet to have a star assigned to him but still has garnered interest from some of the best teams in the country. According to On3, Bailey holds offers from Arkansas and Texas A&M, among others.
Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Georgia Tech, USF, Cincinnati, Kansas and the Tigers round out the list of those included in Bailey's final list of schools. No services give one team a lean for who is predicted to land Bailey.
The Tigers have only one commitment in the 2026 class in four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy. He ranks as the No. 318 player in the class and No. 38 at the position. At the same time, the Tigers are active on the recruiting trail and looking to add to the list.
Top-ranked player Jackson Cantwell, the crown jewel of the 2026 class, is thought to be at the top of the board for the Tigers. Four-star safety and Saint Louis native Keenan Harris is also thought to be at the top of that list.