Mizzou Football Moves Date of 2025 Season Opener

For the fourth season in a row, the Missouri Tigers will take an early start to the season.

Joey Van Zummeren

November 17, 2012; Columbia, MO, USA; Fireworks go off during the National Anthem before kickoff of the Missouri Tigers and the Syracuse Orange at Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Dak Dillon-Imagn Images / Dak Dillon-Imagn Images
Cut down two days for the wait for the debut of the 2025 Missouri Tigers.

Missouri’s Week 1 game against Central Arkansas, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now take place Thursday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m. The team announced the change Thursday morning.

This is the fourth season in a row where the program has moved the season opener to Thursday.

This will be the first matchup between Missouri and Central Arkansas. If the program sells out the season opener, it will extend the steal to home sellouts to 13, dating back to the Tigers’ win over Kansas State in Week 3 of 2023.

The Week 1 game will set the scene for Missouri to host Kansas in Week 2 for the first time since November of 2021.

As of now, no other times for Missouri’s 2025 schedule have been announced. Times for the non-conference matchups will likely be announced ahead of the season, while times for Southeastern Conference games are typically not announced until a week before the game is scheduled.

Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule

Week 1, Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass - Homecoming
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas

