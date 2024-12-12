Mizzou Football's 2025 SEC Schedule Revealed
There will be familiar faces in different places for the Missouri Tigers in 2025.
The SEC schedule for the 2025 football season will include the same opponents, with flipped locations.
The SEC announced the dates of each conference game Wednesday night.
Missouri will start the season with six-straight games at Faurot Field, not traveling until Week 8, playing a road game at Auburn in mid-October. However, the Tigers will have to close out the regular season with two-straight road games.
Missouri finished 1-3 on the road in SEC play in 2023, suffering blowout losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, and a close one at South Carolina.
The schedule also features Missouri making its first trip to Oklahoma since 2011.
Below is the entire SEC schedule for the Missouri Tigers, in addition to its full schedule.
Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule
Week 1, Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas