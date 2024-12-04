Mizzou Football Signs 3-Star Illinois Native Defensive Lineman
The Missouri Tigers just put ink to paper with one of its longest-committed recruits in its 2025 class, 3-star defensive lineman Jason Dowell.
Dowell is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound versatile defensive lineman from Belleville, Ill. He is the No. 505 player in composite rankings in the class of 2025, No. 57 of all defensive linemen and No. 14 in the state of Illinois. Dowell held other Power Five offers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon, USC and others.
Playing for Althoff High School, Dowell recorded 74 tackles and 10.5 sacks. In his high school career, he totalled 228 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks. To say the least, Dowell's high school career was productive.
Dowell brings an interesting perspective to the football field as a high-level high school wrestler. His body control, strength and athleticism are on display frequently in both sports. More than likely, Dowell will play the defensive tackle spot. If he trims down, he has the technical skill to play on the outside. For now, his power and intelligence while getting into the backfield suits him best for the tackle spot.
Missouri earned the commitment of Dowell on April 19, the second commitment of the class only behind quarterback Matt Zollers. Throughout the time since he committed to now, it never seemed like there was any indecision regarding where Dowell would end up.
The Belleville-born prospect has been a recruiting ambassador for the Tigers since his commitment. He's very active on social media and interacts with current commits and prospective ones. His presence in the freshman class for the Tigers looks like it could be quite important.