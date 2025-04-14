Mizzou Freshman Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers are losing another player in the transfer portal, this time in freshman center Talan Chandler. The Nevada, Missouri native will depart the team with four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his first season in Columbia.
Chandler is a former three-star recruit in the class of 2024, ranking No. 861 in the class. He was also No. 62 of all interior offensive linemen and was previously committed to the Colorado Buffalo before flipping that decision. He also held offers from Eastern Michigan, Missouri State, UNLV and Northern Iowa.
Despite never seeing the field in his time as a Tiger, Chandler did compete for a role on the depth chart for two seasons. For the most part, he was aiming for the second-string center position. Last year, he faced off against Drake Heismeyer and others.
During spring practices this offseason, with the injury to reigning starter Conner Tollison, Chandler was the No. 2 center on the depth chart. He found himself behind Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice and ahead of returner Tristan Wilson, among others.
Experience at the center position is going to reign surpeme for this coming season, with the Tigers returning Tollison as the starter, along with Giudice and Wilson as potential backup options.
This story will be updated with more information in the near future.