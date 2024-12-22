Mizzou Gains Commitment From Former Stanford Punter
Missouri continued to add to its growing transfer class with former Stanford punter Connor Weselman. This is the first addition to the Tigers special teams unit, an area of need after seeing multiple losses.
Weselman primarily played as a placeholder for the Cardinals this season on placekicks. In 2023, he did see snaps at punter, racking up 914 yards on 21 punts, averaging 43.5 per attempt.
This new addition appears to replace graduate senior Luke Bauer, who walked on senior day and is not returning. There was some uncertainty regarding Bauer's eligibility, but it seems as if he is done with Missouri. Orion Phillips entered the transfer portal and is headed to Utah, leaving a large hole at the position.
The Tigers need multiple additions on special teams and adding Weselman is only the start of them. Bringing in competition for freshman kicker Blake Craig, who had many inconsistencies this season, could be one of them. Missouri's coaching staff has contacted multiple so far in the transfer portal, but none have committed. A long snapper also might need to be added after multiple losses at that spot as well.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has done great work in the transfer portal so far. Drinkwitz has added eleven players and finds himself with the ninth-rated portal class after the addition of Weselman, with more likely on the way.