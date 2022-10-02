Stifling Missouri Defense Gives Tigers 16-6 Halftime Lead Over No. 1 Georgia

The Tigers' defense has given Georgia trouble through the first half of this one.

The Missouri Tigers entered their matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs as monumental underdogs, with some odds having them as high as 32-point underdogs.

However, after one quarter of play, the Tigers appeared more than ready to be up to the challenge against the Bulldogs. They turned this game into a defensive battle against one of the best defenses in college football and then won that battle.

In the first quarter, the Tigers held the Bulldog offense to 50 yards of total offense while keeping them scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season. Offensively, the first quarter was nothing special for the Tigers, but they were able to take a 3-0 lead on a Harrison Mevis 41-yard field goal.

They started the second quarter by keeping up the momentum, as quarterback Brady Cook found tight end Tyler Stephens for a wide-open 16-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers a 10-0 lead with a special feeling in the air.

The Tigers take a 16-6 lead into the locker room at halftime, as the defense has absolutely stifled the Georgia offense. Defensively, the Tigers have held the Bulldogs 182 yards of total offense while forcing two turnovers.

One potential area of concern for the Tigers is the status of receiver Dominic Lovett, who exited the game in the second quarter with a lower-body injury.

If the Tiger defense comes out and does what they did in the first half, the offense won't have to do too much to secure the biggest upset in school history and a major resume booster for coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

The Tigers will receive the kickoff to start the second half.

