Mizzou LB Triston Newson Named to Butkus Award Watch List
Missouri Tigers linebacker Triston Newson was named to the Butkus Award watch list Wednesday, an award given at the end of the season to the best linebacker in all of college football.
Newson recorded 71 tackles, a pass deflection, a sack and a forced fumble last season for the Tigers. He emerged as a leader on the defensive end of the ball for Missouri and will look to continue that momentum into the 2025-26 season while playing weak-side linebacker.
During his first year with the Tigers, Newson posted 51 tackles and half a sack. With low expectations for his first season, he exceeded them and put himself in the position he finds himself in now.
Newson was also one of 10 defensive players named to the East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List, along with Jalen Catalon, Daylan Carnell, Stephen Hall, Toriano Pride Jr., Zion Young, Nate Johnson, Damon Wilson II, Josiah Trotter and Chris McClellan. Five offensive players from Missouri were also included on the list.
