Mizzou Central

Mizzou LB Triston Newson Named to Butkus Award Watch List

One of MIssouri's defensive leaders just gained some big preseason recognition.

Michael Stamps

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Triston Newson (14) and defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) celebrate a defensive stop on the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Triston Newson (14) and defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) celebrate a defensive stop on the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Missouri Tigers linebacker Triston Newson was named to the Butkus Award watch list Wednesday, an award given at the end of the season to the best linebacker in all of college football.

Newson recorded 71 tackles, a pass deflection, a sack and a forced fumble last season for the Tigers. He emerged as a leader on the defensive end of the ball for Missouri and will look to continue that momentum into the 2025-26 season while playing weak-side linebacker.

During his first year with the Tigers, Newson posted 51 tackles and half a sack. With low expectations for his first season, he exceeded them and put himself in the position he finds himself in now.

Newson was also one of 10 defensive players named to the East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List, along with Jalen Catalon, Daylan Carnell, Stephen Hall, Toriano Pride Jr., Zion Young, Nate Johnson, Damon Wilson II, Josiah Trotter and Chris McClellan. Five offensive players from Missouri were also included on the list.

Go to our tracker of every Missouri player included on a preseason watch list HERE.

Read more Missouri Tigers News:

feed

Published |Modified
Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

Home/Football