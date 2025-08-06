Mizzou Locks in Unofficial Visit with 4-Star Defensive Back
The Missouri Tigers are set to host 2027 four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington on an unofficial game-day visit on Oct. 25, 2025, per Rivals. He'll travel to Nashville for the Tigers' matchup against Vanderbilt.
Harrington is the No. 99 player in the class of 2027 and No. 11 of all cornerbacks in the country. The Chicago native plays at Mount Carmel High School and is rated as the fifth-best player in the state of Illinois for the class.
He will also take these game-day visits to Notre Dame, Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Auburn and Alabama. He has other power conference offers from across the country, including Iowa State, Louisville, Ohio State, UCLA, Notre Dame and others.
Harrington can play safety and cornerback and has done both for Mount Carmel so far. He's ranked at both positions nationally by various recruiting sites. The Missouri position coach that ends up being the primary recruiter for Harrington could be telling of what position the Tigers view Harrington playing at the collegiate level.
This is the first real action the Tigers have taken in the class of 2027. Four-star Missouri native TE Jack Brown is certainly one to keep an eye on as the 2027 class moves into the spotlight after Feb. 4 on National Signing Day for the class of 2026, and Harrington should also be considered in that same category.