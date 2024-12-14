Mizzou Loses Out on Top-Five Portal Quarterback
The Missouri Tigers will miss out on of the most coveted quarterbacks available in the transfer portal, with former USC quarterback Miller Moss committing to Louisville, per Pete Thamel.
Moss was rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best quarterback available in the transfer portal, and the No. 42 prospect. Moss visited Missouri early in the week before taking a visit to Louisville.
Missouri will remain on the search for its next starting quarterback, with Brady Cook's eligibility expiring after three years of starting for the Tigers. Moss was the top candidate for Missouri, completing 233 of his 362 pass attempts for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions as USC's starter in 2023.
Now, the Tigers will have to look elsewhere for their starting quarterback in 2025. Conner Weigman (Texas A&M), Maalik Murphy (Duke), Fernando Mendoza (California) and Luke Kromenhoek (Florida State), all in the top five, are still available.
Though it was unable to acquire Moss, Missouri did make its first addition of the offseason through the transfer portal Saturday, landing a commitment from former Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.
READ: Report: Mizzou Football Makes First Splash in Transfer Portal with WR
The winter window for the transfer portal officially opened Dec. 9 and will close Dec. 28. Missouri secured the no. 13-rated portal class in the offseason of 2024.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Report: Former Mizzou Defensive End Stays in the SEC, Transfers to South Carolina
Mizzou Lands First Commitment of 2026 Class in 4-Star Defensive Lineman