Mizzou Loses Out on Three-Star Safety to SEC Rival
The recruiting battles between the Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners have historically been just as competitive as the battles on the field.
The Sooners were on the winning side of one of those Tuesday evening, with three-star safety Nike Jandreau committing to Oklahoma, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Jandreu included Missouri, USC, Washington and Georgia Tech in his final schools. The Arizona native had 14 total offers. Missouri offered Jandreau April 15. The Tigers have also offered his twin brother, Beau, a linebacker.
For Niko, his skillset as a hard-hitting nickel back/linebacker would have fit well in the Missouri defense, which employs a safety/linebacker hybrid at the star position.
Missouri has already received a commitment from another safety in the class of 2026, with D'Montae Tims committing to the program in early April.
Missouri 2026 Commitments
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)