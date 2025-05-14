Mizzou Central

Mizzou Loses Out on Three-Star Safety to SEC Rival

The Tigers landed in the top-five schools for the Arizona native, but were unable to secure a commitment from the Arizona native.

Joey Van Zummeren

Liberty Lions senior quarterback Navi Bruzon (7) is brought down by Hamilton Huskies sophomore outside linebacker Niko Jandreau (31) at Liberty High School in Peoria, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Alex Gould/Special for The Republic
Liberty Lions senior quarterback Navi Bruzon (7) is brought down by Hamilton Huskies sophomore outside linebacker Niko Jandreau (31) at Liberty High School in Peoria, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Alex Gould/Special for The Republic / Alex Gould / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The recruiting battles between the Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners have historically been just as competitive as the battles on the field.

The Sooners were on the winning side of one of those Tuesday evening, with three-star safety Nike Jandreau committing to Oklahoma, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Jandreu included Missouri, USC, Washington and Georgia Tech in his final schools. The Arizona native had 14 total offers. Missouri offered Jandreau April 15. The Tigers have also offered his twin brother, Beau, a linebacker.

For Niko, his skillset as a hard-hitting nickel back/linebacker would have fit well in the Missouri defense, which employs a safety/linebacker hybrid at the star position.

Missouri has already received a commitment from another safety in the class of 2026, with D'Montae Tims committing to the program in early April.

Missouri 2026 Commitments

  1. DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
  2. S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
  3. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football