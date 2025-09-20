Mizzou Central

Mizzou LT Cayden Green Ruled Out for South Carolina Game

Missouri will be without its elite offensive lineman in Week 4.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) watches from the sidelined in the first quarter of the Border War against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) watches from the sidelined in the first quarter of the Border War against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI
Missouri Tigers starting left tackle was ruled out for the game against South Carolina in the team’s availability report Friday night.

Green was first added to the availability report Thursday night with an undisclosed injury, first being assigned a “probable designation.” No other Missouri players will miss the game, besides three players who are dealing with long-term injuries — quarterback Sam Horn, kicker Blake Craig and offensive guard Logan Reichert.   

With Green out, Missouri will likely go with Jayven Richardson at left tackle. The former JUCO transfer competed for the starting left tackle job in the offseason with West Virginia transfer Johnny Williams IV. But after evaluating the offensive line through fall camp, the coaching staff decided to instead move Green from left guard to tackle.

Richardson played on 69 snaps last season for Missouri after transferring from Hutchinson Community College. ESPN slotted Richardson as the No. 34-ranked JUCO transfer prospect in the 2024 offseason.

This will be updated with more information in the near future.

Joey Van Zummeren
