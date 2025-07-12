Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star ATH Jacob Eberhart to Big Ten School
To no one's surprise, the Missouri Tigers have missed on four-star athlete Jacob Eberhart, a native of St. Louis. He chose Illinois over Missouri.
Eberhart is the No. 329 player in the country, along with the No. 19 athlete and fourth in Missouri. Eberhart will play either wide receiver or defensive back in college, with many schools recruiting him to play safety.
The Kirkwood High School athlete also held offers from Nebraska, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Miami and others. It was a two-horse race down the stretch between Oklahoma and Illinois. Nebraska was also under consideration for quite a while, with the Tigers not having much of a chance to land him over the last month.
With Eberhart off the board, the only two remaining targets are three-star JUCO defensive end Demarcus Johnson and four-star running back Terry Hodges. There isn't much to be said about either of them right now, with both of their recruitments being kept close to the chest.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)