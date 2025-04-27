Mizzou OG Cam'Ron Johnson Lands Cleveland Browns' Rookie Minicamp Invite
Former Missouri Tigers right guard Cam'Ron Johnson has been invited by the Cleveland Browns to a rookie minicamp shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft.
Johnson was not selected in the first seven rounds of the draft, but, he gets an opportunity to make a professional roster. He is the third offensive lineman out of Missouri to receive an opportunity, following right tackle Armand Membou (New York Jets) and Marcus Bryant (New England Patriots).
The former Houston Cougar and Missouri Tiger started in 12 of 13 games for the Tigers this season. He appeared in 817 snaps with a pass-blocking grade of 70.2 and a run-blocking grade of 84.1, according to Pro Football Focus.
Johnson could potentially make his way to a Browns team that had an eventful Day 3 of the draft — picking up former Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Pro-Day Measurements
Measurements
Height: 6-3 2/8
Weight: 305
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 33 7/8
Wingspan: 84 4/8
Bench Press: 19
Vertical Jump: 24.5
Broad Jump: 8.91
40-Yard Dash: 5.27
Short Shuttle: 4.92
L Drill: 8.22
Evaluation
Cam'Ron Johnson held down the right guard spot for Missouri in 2023 and 2024 after transferring over from Houston, where he was a First-Team All-ACC member in 2022. He has proven versatility, starting two seasons at right guard with Houston.