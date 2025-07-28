Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy was one of 80 players named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the best player in college football. The organization behind the award unveiled the watch list Monday morning.
Hardy transferred to Missouri after leading all true freshmen with 1,351 rushing yards at Louisiana-Monroe last season. He's a powerful runner, and an ideal fit for Missouri's wide-zone running scheme.
Hardy was one of 26 running backs named to the list. No Missouri player has ever won the award.
The main difference between the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy is the voters pool — the Heisman is voted on by media members, every past Heisman winner and one fan, while the Maxwell Award is voted on by head coaches, sports information directors, media members and members of the Maxwell Football Club.
Though the two awards usually overlap, the two have selected different winners over each of the past two seasons.
The semifinalists for the award will be announced November 11, followed by the announcement of three finalists on November 25.
The Maxwell Trophy has been awarded since 1937, honoring football player, coach and sportswriter Robert "Tiny" Maxwell.