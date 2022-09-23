Skip to main content

Tigers RB Cody Schrader: Missouri Needs to 'Build A Rhythm on Offense' Against Auburn

Cod Schrader discussed how the Missouri offense can get rolling early against Auburn on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers this season so far have been a tale of two teams. Against Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian, they looked outright dominant at times, while they struggled to get much of anything going against Kansas State. 

In their two wins, the Tigers are averaging an impressive 522.5 yards of offense per game, while in their loss to Kansas State they only managed 222 yards. While it is a small sample size, when the Tigers are able to get the offense going early, they have found success this season.

As the Tigers prepare for their game on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers, running back Cody Schrader spoke on how the team can get off to a fast start against Auburn.

"Just getting our run game going and building a rhythm on offense," Schrader said. "Complete some passes, get the run game going."

"Get the offense on a roll and in a rhythm, make some good first downs early and seeing where that can take us later on in the game."

SEC play will never be easy, but if Missouri wants to start 1-0 against Auburn then getting the offense rolling early is imperative. The Tigers have the weapons on offense to keep opposing defenses on their toes. 

They've shown an ability to use those weapons, with the running game firing on all cylinders if the passing game is working. However, if the Tigers can't get things going offensively against Auburn, it could be a very long day on Saturday, and an even longer slate of SEC games. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (2)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers

Cody Schrader
Football

Tigers RB Cody Schrader: Missouri Needs to 'Build A Rhythm on Offense' Against Auburn

By Connor Zimmerlee
brady cook 1
Football

Can Brady Cook's Legs Continue to Be Weapon for Mizzou vs. Auburn?

By Zach Dimmitt
dominic lovett
Football

Missouri vs. Auburn Week 4 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
post_2798210237519751402
Football

Missouri Tigers Freshman WR Miller Learning From Team's Veterans

By Collier Logan
luther burden III
Football

SEC Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19063708
Football

Tigers Coach Blake Baker: Defense Has 'Some Things to Clean Up' Ahead of Auburn Game

By Connor Zimmerlee
dominic lovett
Football

Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz on How WR Dominic Lovett 'Creates Confidence'

By Zach Dimmitt
Jaylon Carlies
Football

Missouri DB Carlies and Tigers Defense Ready for Any Auburn QB

By Collier Logan
Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) looks to pass against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium.
Football

Missouri Tigers' Week 4 Opponent Auburn Loses Starting QB to Injury

By Collier Logan