Tigers RB Cody Schrader: Missouri Needs to 'Build A Rhythm on Offense' Against Auburn

Cod Schrader discussed how the Missouri offense can get rolling early against Auburn on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers this season so far have been a tale of two teams. Against Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian, they looked outright dominant at times, while they struggled to get much of anything going against Kansas State.

In their two wins, the Tigers are averaging an impressive 522.5 yards of offense per game, while in their loss to Kansas State they only managed 222 yards. While it is a small sample size, when the Tigers are able to get the offense going early, they have found success this season.

As the Tigers prepare for their game on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers, running back Cody Schrader spoke on how the team can get off to a fast start against Auburn.

"Just getting our run game going and building a rhythm on offense," Schrader said. "Complete some passes, get the run game going."

"Get the offense on a roll and in a rhythm, make some good first downs early and seeing where that can take us later on in the game."

SEC play will never be easy, but if Missouri wants to start 1-0 against Auburn then getting the offense rolling early is imperative. The Tigers have the weapons on offense to keep opposing defenses on their toes.

They've shown an ability to use those weapons, with the running game firing on all cylinders if the passing game is working. However, if the Tigers can't get things going offensively against Auburn, it could be a very long day on Saturday, and an even longer slate of SEC games.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here