Mizzou Remains in College Football Playoff Rankings Despite Third Loss
Despite suffering a third loss in Week 12, the Missouri Tigers managed to stay in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff's rankings.
The 34-30 loss to South Carolina unofficially eliminated the Tigers from playoff contention, but the committee opted to not move them down from their previous ranking.
Missouri was, however, dropped out of both the AP and USA Today Coaches' Polls after the loss.
Under the current rankings, Missouri has played the No. 7, No. 15 and No. 18 ranked teams in the nation and lost to all three. Unlike the losses to No. 7 Alabama and No. 15 Texas A&M though, Missouri played a competitive game against No. 18 South Carolina that came down to the wire.
After Luther Burden III hauled in a go-ahead touchdown with just 1:10 remaining, South Carolina responded with a game-winning touchdown on a 47 second drive.
Here's the full rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
College Football Playoff - Nov. 19 Rankings
1. Oregon (11-0)
2. Ohio State (9-1)
3. Texas (9-1)
4. Penn State (9-1)
5. Indiana (10-0)
6. Notre Dame (9-1)
7. Alabama (8-2)
8. Miami (9-1)
9. Ole Miss (8-2)
10. Georgia (8-2)
11. Tennessee (8-2)
12. Boise State
13. SMU (9-1)
14. BYU (9-1)
15. Texas A&M (8-2)
16. Colorado (8-2)
17. Clemson (8-2)
18. South Carolina (7-3)
19. Army (9-0)
20. Tulane (9-2)
21. Arizona State (8-2)
22. Iowa State (8-2)
23. Missouri (7-3)
24. UNLV (8-2)
25. Illinois (7-3)
