Mizzou's Blake Craig Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

Craig is entering his second year as Missouri's starter.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig (19) looks at the scoreboard following a missed field goal against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig (19) looks at the scoreboard following a missed field goal against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman-Missouri Tigers On SI
Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig was one of 30 kickers named to the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award on Friday afternoon. The award recognizes the best kicker in college football.

No Missouri player has ever won the award, but Harrison Mevis was one of 20 semifinalists every season from 2020-2022.

2024 was Craig's first season as a starter, replacing Mevis. He made 24 of his 34 field-goal attempts and 36 of his 37 extra-point attempts on the season. Six of his 10 field-goal misses came on kicks between 41-49 yards, making that range a focus area for him this offseason.

“I’ve grown up,” Craig said in a press conference in the spring. “I’ve dealt with those situations in-game. Just having that year under my belt is obviously important.”

Craig was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week in a Week 3 game against Boston College last season after making kicks of 38, 38, 56 and 31 yards.

