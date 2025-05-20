Mizzou Schedules Official Visit With 4-Star Miami Commit
The Missouri Tigers have earned an official visit from four-star linebacker and Miami commit Jordan Campbell, according to Hayes Fawcett. The visit is scheduled to occur from June 20-22.
Campbell, who initially only had a visit to Miami scheduled from June 6-8, has added Missouri, Nebraska and Auburn to his slate. He'll go to Auburn after Miami from June 10-12, Nebraska from June 13-15 and then Missouri.
Campbell committed to the Miami Hurricanes while Derek Nicholson was still on their staff as their linebackers coach. Nicholson made the move to Columbia in the offseason for the same role with the Missouri Tigers, giving Nicholson and Missouri an instant connection to Campbell.
The Opa Locka, Florida, native is the 135th-ranked player in the country according to composite rankings, along with the eighth-best linebacker and 15th-best in the state of Florida. He holds offers ton of power conference schools, including Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Indiana, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State.
This is a win in itself for Missouri. The Tigers will cross their fingers that Campbell makes it to campus on June 20 and does not make a decision beforehand, given the coaching connection to Campbell.
Missouri has struggled to assemble the bones of a 2026 class, with only one commitment so far in composite four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar. After suffering two decommitments in the last week, this is a positive sign for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff. Landing some of these names, including Campbell, is the next step in that process.