Mizzou Schedules Official Visit With 4-Star Miami Commit

The Tigers are zeroing in on a linebacker with ties to a member of their coaching staff.

Michael Stamps

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers have earned an official visit from four-star linebacker and Miami commit Jordan Campbell, according to Hayes Fawcett. The visit is scheduled to occur from June 20-22.

Campbell, who initially only had a visit to Miami scheduled from June 6-8, has added Missouri, Nebraska and Auburn to his slate. He'll go to Auburn after Miami from June 10-12, Nebraska from June 13-15 and then Missouri.

Campbell committed to the Miami Hurricanes while Derek Nicholson was still on their staff as their linebackers coach. Nicholson made the move to Columbia in the offseason for the same role with the Missouri Tigers, giving Nicholson and Missouri an instant connection to Campbell.

The Opa Locka, Florida, native is the 135th-ranked player in the country according to composite rankings, along with the eighth-best linebacker and 15th-best in the state of Florida. He holds offers ton of power conference schools, including Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Indiana, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State.

This is a win in itself for Missouri. The Tigers will cross their fingers that Campbell makes it to campus on June 20 and does not make a decision beforehand, given the coaching connection to Campbell.

Missouri has struggled to assemble the bones of a 2026 class, with only one commitment so far in composite four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar. After suffering two decommitments in the last week, this is a positive sign for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff. Landing some of these names, including Campbell, is the next step in that process.

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

