Tigers Coach Blake Baker: Arkansas Offense 'Starts With QB KJ Jefferson'

As the Tigers prepare to take on the Razorbacks, stopping KJ Jefferson will be a key to victory on Friday.

With the Missouri Tigers one win away from bowl eligibility, the Tigers' defense will face one of their toughest tests of the season.

When the Arkansas Razorbacks come to town on Friday they will make life extremely difficult for Missouri's defense. The Razorbacks' offense has been potent, averaging 31 points a game on 465.5 yards of total offense.

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who has helped turn around the Tigers' defense, believes that stopping the Razorbacks' offense starts with stopping quarterback KJ Jefferson.

"He's an incredible talent. He's big, strong, and can make all the throws," Baker said. "He always seems to be able to get out of the pocket and break tackles. He really is a complete quarterback."

"As big, strong and mobile as he is, I think he's really improved in throwing the ball. Especially when you look at the Ole Miss game, I thought he was really on point all night long. It starts with him."

Against Ole Miss Jefferson completed 17-of-22 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns, adding 47 rushing yards on carries. The Tigers themselves are no strangers to being torched by Jefferson, as he threw for 262 yards and a touchdown while also adding 58 rushing yards on just six carries in Arkansas' win last year.

The Tigers' defense has been dominant all season long, and if they can do it one last time on Friday against Jefferson and the Razorbacks then Missouri will go bowling once again.

