Dominant Tigers Defense Fuels Missouri's 29-27 Win Over Arkansas

With their 29-27 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Missouri Tigers improved their record to 6-6 and officially clinched a bowl berth for the second straight season under coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

The Tigers were dominant on both sides of the ball but their defensive performance was a continuation of what they have shown all season.

Their defensive resurgence under defensive coordinator Blake Baker was once again on full display against the Razorbacks, as they held them to 325 yards of total offense in the win.

They did especially well keeping Razorbacks' quarterback KJ Jefferson in check, which was paramount after he torched Missouri's defense last season to the tune of 262 yards and a touchdown while also adding 58 rushing yards on just six carries in a 34-17 blowout win.

Jefferson completed 20-of-27 passes for only 212 yards, with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. The Tigers' defense, though, did even better to contain him on the ground as Jefferson only rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Overall, this was one of Missouri's best defensive performances of the season and bodes well not only for their chances in their bowl game but for the future of the program.

No, moral victories don't count in the win column, but with so many close losses this season in SEC play it is clear that Missouri is right there in terms of competing. If the defense can continue to play at such a high level, and the offense keeps progressing than the future is rather bright for the Tigers under Drinkwitz and Baker.

