Instant Impact? A&M CB Transfer Dreydon Norwood Key To Mizzou Secondary

As a senior from Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside, cornerback Dreyden Norris was widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, player in the state for the 2020 class. He played mainly quarterback during his prep days, but Norwood made the decision to sign with Texas A&M and transition to the secondary.

He redshirted in 2021 and spent the season refining his technique in the defensive backfield but, this spring, Norwood found a new home with the Missouri Tigers as a transfer. With four years of eligibility remaining, Norwood should help Missouri’s rotation even in year one.

Norwood will join a somewhat crowded cornerback depth chart at Missouri. There’s a chance for immediate playing time for the cornerback that seizes the moment. Junior corner Kris Abrams-Draine will be one starter, as he looked like a natural last year in his first season at the position after switching from receiver in the offseason following 2020.

Abrams-Draine had three picks last year and is arguably the Tigers' most talented defender, drawing glances from quite a few NFL scouting departments. It's unclear though who will join Abrams-Draine on the opposite side of the field for the Tigers. Norwood will have his shot to earn that cornerback role.

Although Norwood did not see much action last season at A&M, his speed and pinpoint change of direction were highly regarded in his high school recruitment. He has the frame and the physical attributes to be a starter at the Power Five level.

Norwood will need a considerable amount of polishing before he’s considered an every-down shutdown corner in the SEC, but the clay is undoubtedly there for the molding. Abrams-Draine should also be considered an ideal mentor as he’s made the transition from offense to the defensive secondary, and a seamless one at that.

When Norwood becomes comfortable, his dynamic athleticism should manifest itself in some big plays for the Arkansas native. Tigers fans should be excited for Norwood’s long-term abilities in the defensive secondary.

