Will Mizzou Utilize a Two-Quarterback System?

During the Missouri Tigers Football Media Day, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz took time to address the media and answer questions about the team as fall camp begins. It’s no secret that the Tigers depth chart is far from clear in a lot of areas, but the biggest question mark is at the quarterback slot.

Last season’s starter, Connor Bazelak, is now an Indiana Hoosier and the first-string job is up for grabs as four potential snap takers jockey for position. Brady Cook and Tyler Macon return to the roster from last year, while seventh-year senior Jack Abraham transferred in from Southern Miss and incoming freshman Sam Horn begins his college career.

Each of the four quarterbacks have pros and cons. Cook and Macon are familiar with the system and team, Abraham’s by far the most experienced and productive, and four-star freshman Horn may have the rawest football talent.

It’s anyone’s guess who will take the first snap for the Tigers and according to Drinkwitz, that may not even be the same QB who takes the second snap.

“If we feel like… we need to play with multiple people at quarterback that’s what we’ll do. If we feel like it gives us the best advantage to play with one quarterback. We’ll play with one” Drinkwitz told reporters, “If that’s the old Steve Spurrier-rotate quarterbacks in every play, great.”

Drinkwitz gave no hint at which Missouri quarterback stands where in the quarterback mix but seemed to express that it was a close race, considering his statements.

We’ll likely see two or more quarterbacks in the first game and possibly even further down the road.

No matter what approach the Tigers take to their field general standoff, the goal for Drinkwitz remains the same, firmly stating “My goal is to help us win, whatever that takes.”

