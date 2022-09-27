Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators Kickoff Time Announced

The kickoff time for the Tigers game against the Gators was revealed on Monday.

The Missouri Tigers enter their second game of a three-game SEC gauntlet this weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, their kickoff time for their game on Oct. 8 was announced on Monday.

When the Tigers hit the road to take on the Florida Gators, they will do so at 11 a.m. central on ESPNU on Oct. 8.

This game will mark the 12th time these two programs have faced off, with the Tigers currently holding a 6-5 all-time record in the series and coming off a 24-23 overtime victory in 2021.

The Gators will welcome the Tigers for their homecoming weekend, which will be the second time since 2018 that Florida decided to schedule Missouri for their homecoming game.

While it isn't out of the realm of possibility that the Tigers beat the Bulldogs this Saturday, it could be very likely that Missouri enters the Florida game with an 0-2 record in SEC play.

They came close to a win over the Auburn Tigers to start conference play, but a fumble in overtime saw their chance slip away and fall to 0-1. Now, with Georgia and Florida on the docket up next the Tigers are staring down the barrel of a potential 0-3 SEC record which will only heat up Eliah Drinkwitz's seat even more.

The Tigers have shown flashes of potential this season, but until they put them together consistently, it will be more games like the Auburn game.

