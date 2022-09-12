Skip to main content
Former Missouri QB Chase Daniel to Join NFL Network as Analyst

Former Missouri QB Chase Daniel to Join NFL Network as Analyst

San Diego Chargers QB and Missouri Tigers alum Chase Daniel will be taking on a role with NFL Network in addition to his backup duties.

Dak Dillon-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Chargers QB and Missouri Tigers alum Chase Daniel will be taking on a role with NFL Network in addition to his backup duties.

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback and current San Diego Chargers back-up, Chase Daniel, might not take very many game reps, but that doesn't mean he's not one of the busiest guys in the league. 

Daniel will reportedly accept a role as an analyst for NFL Network while still serving as one of Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert's backups in San Diego. 

Daniel, well-known for his charisma on the mic, will make regular appearances on NFL Network's NFL Gameday Final on Monday nights. 

His television schedule will reportedly not interfere with the Chargers' practice or game schedule. 

The former Tiger is used to being on center stage and is probably looking to make a smooth transition to broadcast with his playing career in its twilight.

The 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion will join the cast of Omar Ruiz, Adam Rank, and DeAngelo Hall. It will be interesting to see how Daniel is able to juggle his two demanding professions.

Coming out of Missouri, Daniel went undrafted in 2009, despite having been the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2007. He was picked up by the Washington Football Team (then Redskins) and began his professional career.

Since entering the NFL, the Southlake, TX native has been a member of seven teams and has over 1,600 passing yards to his name. He was also a member of the New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV. 

While he may not be an elite NFL quarterback, several fans and pundits on Twitter were quick to point out that he is an elite paycheck collector. At age 35, Daniel's made only five professional starts but has raked in career earnings of about $36 million. 

He's set to make $2 million with San Diego this season, not including his $200K signing bonus, so any direct deposits from NFL Network are just going to be icing on the cake. 

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers and New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel waves to fans during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Faurot Field.
Football

Former Missouri QB Chase Daniel to Join NFL Network as Analyst

By Collier Logan
Dorrel_0387
Football

Missouri Tigers Week 3 Opponent Preview: Abilene Christian Wildcats

By Dylan Seymour
USATSI_19019095
Football

Where Can the Missouri Tigers Find Offense?

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19020951
Football

After Encouraging Season Opener, Tigers Take Big Step Back in 40-12 Kansas State Loss

By Connor Zimmerlee
Eli Drinkwitz
Football

Game Recap: Missouri Falls at Kansas State

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19019205
Football

Ugly Performance Sees Missouri Suffer 40-12 Blowout Loss to Kansas State: Tigers Notebook

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_16875209
Football

Halftime Thoughts: Missouri Trails Kansas State 20-3 After First Half

By Collier Logan
Eli Drinkwitz
Football

Missouri at Kansas State Enters Weather Delay: Set to Resume Play at 1:10 PM

By Connor Zimmerlee
Brady Cook
Football

Tigers No Show Performance, Blown Out by Kansas State 40-12: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee