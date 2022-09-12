Former Missouri QB Chase Daniel to Join NFL Network as Analyst

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback and current San Diego Chargers back-up, Chase Daniel, might not take very many game reps, but that doesn't mean he's not one of the busiest guys in the league.

Daniel will reportedly accept a role as an analyst for NFL Network while still serving as one of Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert's backups in San Diego.

Daniel, well-known for his charisma on the mic, will make regular appearances on NFL Network's NFL Gameday Final on Monday nights.

His television schedule will reportedly not interfere with the Chargers' practice or game schedule.

The former Tiger is used to being on center stage and is probably looking to make a smooth transition to broadcast with his playing career in its twilight.

The 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion will join the cast of Omar Ruiz, Adam Rank, and DeAngelo Hall. It will be interesting to see how Daniel is able to juggle his two demanding professions.

Coming out of Missouri, Daniel went undrafted in 2009, despite having been the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2007. He was picked up by the Washington Football Team (then Redskins) and began his professional career.

Since entering the NFL, the Southlake, TX native has been a member of seven teams and has over 1,600 passing yards to his name. He was also a member of the New Orleans Saints team that won Super Bowl XLIV.

While he may not be an elite NFL quarterback, several fans and pundits on Twitter were quick to point out that he is an elite paycheck collector. At age 35, Daniel's made only five professional starts but has raked in career earnings of about $36 million.

He's set to make $2 million with San Diego this season, not including his $200K signing bonus, so any direct deposits from NFL Network are just going to be icing on the cake.

