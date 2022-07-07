SEC QB Room Rankings: Where Does Mizzou Land?

Mizzou has three potential starters at quarterback, but how does the group stack up against the rest of the conference?

The Missouri Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz have some things to fix in order to secure the program's first winning season since 2018 and bounce-back from a 6-7 record a season ago.

Luckily, there's some optimism surrounding the depth at quarterback entering the 2022-23 season, as the third-year head coach has a few solid options to choose from this fall.

Returners like Brady Cook and Tyler Macon didn't do much last year, but still give Drinkwitz a sense of familiarity under-center.

Macon often was used in a clean-up role late in games behind Connor Bazelak last season, but he did record a start against Georgia in November. He struggled, going 6-13 for 74 yards while adding 42 yards with his legs. Cook, who started in the team's 24-22 loss against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, look more content running the offense, throwing 238 yards and one touchdown while adding a 30-yard touchdown run on his own.

Then there's Jack Abraham, the most experienced of the three as he enters his seventh collegiate season.

He enjoyed a stellar three-year career at Southern Miss from 2018-2020, throwing for 7,067 yards and 41 touchdowns in 27 games. Abraham is also just the third Golden Eagle quarterback to throw for 3,000-yards a single season with 3,496 yards in 2019.

But despite having options to choose from, the Tigers' quarterback room is ranked as the second-worst in the conference, according to Athlon Sports' SEC quarterback room rankings that were released in the publication's newest college football magazine.

The Tigers came in at No. 13, ahead of only the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores.

However, there's still plenty of hope. Although Bazelak is now gone, the Tigers' passing offense last season was statistically better than the Kentucky Wildcats and projected NFL signal-caller Will Levis, the Texas A&M Aggies and quarterback-friendly coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Arkansas Razorbacks with rising dual-threat star K.J Jefferson.

The progress of the position battle going into fall will be an interesting one, as Mizzou will aim to prove the doubters wrong and rise up from the bottom of the SEC, regardless of who's at quarterback.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here