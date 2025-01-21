Mizzou Transfer Running Back Named Top-100 Freshman - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Michael Stamps discusses the impressive freshman season of an impactful Missouri transfer.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers' added a highly touted and impactful transfer through the portal in running back Ahmad Hardy from UL Monroe. Hardy added a list of accolades in his true freshman season, one of which highlights his impact as a freshman.
Hardy was listed on the College Football Network Top 100 True Freshman list, ranking among the nation's best at No. 8. The Monticello, Mis native rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 carries in his freshman season.
Only seven of the best freshmen in the country were ranked ahead of Hardy. Among those names were Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina pass rusher Dylan Stewart, Alabama receiver Ryan Williams and more. He was ranked ahead of names like Florida quarterback D.J. Lagway and Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown.
It should be an expectation that Hardy's freshman-year production should carry over to Columbia in some capacity. He has all the tools and tangibles necessary to be one of the best backs in the SEC.
