Mizzou vs. Texas A&M Could Come Down to This Play - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as lead Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down why he thinks Mizzou's Week 6 matchup with Texas A&M will come down to third downs.
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers and the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies have had some nail-biters to begin the 2024 season.
Missouri's last two games have been by a combined nine points, winning 27-21 over No.-24 Boston College in Week 3 and 30-27 in double overtime over Vanderbilt in Week 4.
In Week 1, Texas A&M's matchup with Notre Dame came down to the final drives, with Notre Dame pulling away with a 23-13 win. Though Texas A&M has been undefeated since, the Aggies have won their last two games by a combined 10 points.
With the close finishes for both Missouri and Texas A&M early on, the two team's Week 6 matchup could come down to just a few key stops on third and fourth downs.
Missouri is set to face off against Texas A&M at Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kyle Field.
