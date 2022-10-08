Skip to main content

Missouri WR Mookie Cooper: Tigers Focused on 'Just Finishing' After Early Offensive Struggles

Cooper discussed what the Tiger offense needs to do to reach the next level as a unit this season.

The Missouri Tigers this season have been an interesting case study of what an inconsistent offense looks like. In one game the offense looks nearly unstoppable only for them to look incapable of sustaining drives a week later. 

If you can't score in football, you won't win. While this sounds simple in principle, it is a fundamental aspect of football that the best teams can execute on. The Tigers, through five games this season, have yet to consistently show that execution. 

Against the Georgia Bulldogs running back Cody Schrader broke free for a 63-yard run, carrying the ball all the way to the Georgia one-yard line.

Rather than punching it in from one yard out, a false start penalty set Missouri back five yards and stalled the drive, forcing a field goal and a four-point swing in what would be a four-point, 26-22 loss. 

As the Tigers prepare for their matchup with the Florida Gators, finishing drives will help them take that next step on offense. Receiver Mookie Cooper detailed what needs to be done for them to do so. 

"Focus in and lock in on details," Cooper said. "Finishing games, finishing drives. Just finishing period, that's really our biggest thing right now. All the small things, the details." 

The Tigers might not be quite ready to compete for an SEC title, but there have been moments this season that have shown they're close than people think they are. However, if they continue to stall out on drives and not finish with touchdowns in crucial moments? 

No matter how many moments they show of being ready to compete, they won't win enough games to do so. 

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers
Football

