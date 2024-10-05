Mizzou WR Theo Wease Embraces Texas A&M Blanket Taunt
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. walked in to Kyle Field Saturday morning donning a Texas A&M blanket.
Wease, a native of Allen, Texas, found the blanket on his hotel bed after arriving into town Friday night. Along with a note, referencing Texas A&M defensive back William Lee's nickname, "The Blanket."
Though many online instantly pointed to Lee himself as the perpetrator, he pleaded innocent on X (formerly known as Twitter.)
Some now believe a member of the Missouri coaching staff used the blanket as extra motivation for Wease against the star Texas A&M defender.
Whoever responsible, Wease has embraced the taunt, wearing it as a cape ahead of the game.
This will be Lee's second year in a row facing Missouri and Wease, playing the Tigers with Kansas State in 2023. Through 2024, Lee has been targeted 21 times and let up 11 receptions for 174 yards.
Wease has been off to a hot start to his final season, snagging 26 receptions for 287 yards through four games. He had a career performance against Buffalo in Week 2, grabbing 13 catches for 149 yards.
Wease and Lee will take the field when No. 9 Missouri takes on No. 25 Texas A&M at 11 a.m. at Kyle Field.
