NFL Rookie Minicamp Dates for Former Mizzou Players
Eight former Missouri Tigers will hit a NFL practice field for the first time at rookie minicamps in the next week. Though these set of three practices are contactless and non-intensive, they do provide a good opportunity for rookies to prove themselves without competing against veterans.
For example, former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will likely be the only quarterback at rookie minicamp for the New York Jets. He'll get the chance to show the coaching staff his abilities before having to compete for a roster spot with Kansas State product Adrian Martinez in the rest of the offseason.
For Cook and each of his former Missouri teammates, those rookie minicamp practices begin Friday. Below are the dates for rookie minicamp, and other sessions in the offseason program for every team with a rookie from Missouri.
Armand Membou, Brady Cook - New York Jets
Rookie mini camp: May 9-11
OTA workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5
Mandatory mini camp: June 10-12
Luther Burden III - Chicago Bears
Rookie mini camp: May 9-11
OTA workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 9-11
Mandatory mini camp: May 3-5
Marcus Bryant - New England Patriots
Rookie mini camp: May 9-11
OTA workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory mini camp: June 9-11
Theo Wease Jr., Nate Noel - Miami Dolphins
Rookie Minicamp: May 9-11
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12
Johnny Walker Jr., Kristian Williams - Denver Broncos
Rookie Minicamp: May 9-11
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5
Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12