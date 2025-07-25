Podcast: Mizzou Fall Camp Preview
The wait is nearly over, as the Missouri Tigers will begin fall camp practices Monday. After months of speculating and analysis, players will finally hit the field.
In the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri On SI football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the top storylines to follow for the Tigers ahead of the season. What should people look for in the quarterback competition? Which true freshmen could stand out?
To start the episode, the two are joined by Missouri basketball reporter Killian Wright to discuss what the recent commitment of five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. means for the future of the program.
