Podcast: Mizzou Fall Camp Preview

Breaking down the top storylines to follow for the Missouri Tigers ahead of the 2025 season.

Joey Van Zummeren, Killian Wright, Michael Stamps

The wait is nearly over, as the Missouri Tigers will begin fall camp practices Monday. After months of speculating and analysis, players will finally hit the field.

In the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri On SI football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the top storylines to follow for the Tigers ahead of the season. What should people look for in the quarterback competition? Which true freshmen could stand out?

To start the episode, the two are joined by Missouri basketball reporter Killian Wright to discuss what the recent commitment of five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. means for the future of the program.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Joey Van Zummeren
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Killian Wright
Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright joined Missouri Tigers On SI in 2025 as an all-purpose reporter. Along with his work at Missouri Tigers on SI as an intern, he has been a contributor at Thunderous Intentions and a sports editor at The Maneater.

Michael Stamps
Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

