Mizzou Central

Podcast: Mizzou SEC Media Days Reaction

Missouri football reporters share their top thoughts from Eli Drinkwitz's comments at SEC Media Days.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Thumbnail
Thumbnail / Missouri On SI
In this story:

Eli Drinkwitz didn't leave many stones unturned in his SEC Media Days appearance. From refusing questions about two of the nation's biggest conspiracies, to his hiatus from Celsius energy drinks, his preview of the 2025 season was full of entertainment and insight.

The sixth-year head coach shared updates on the legitimacy of the team's quarterback competition, plus updates on other battles like the offensive line and corner back. He also had a unique idea to solve the Big 10 and Southeastern Conference's debate on how to expand the College Football Playoff field.

Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts to all Drinkwitz had to say in Atlanta in the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published |Modified
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

Home/Football