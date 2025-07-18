Podcast: Mizzou SEC Media Days Reaction
Eli Drinkwitz didn't leave many stones unturned in his SEC Media Days appearance. From refusing questions about two of the nation's biggest conspiracies, to his hiatus from Celsius energy drinks, his preview of the 2025 season was full of entertainment and insight.
The sixth-year head coach shared updates on the legitimacy of the team's quarterback competition, plus updates on other battles like the offensive line and corner back. He also had a unique idea to solve the Big 10 and Southeastern Conference's debate on how to expand the College Football Playoff field.
Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts to all Drinkwitz had to say in Atlanta in the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
