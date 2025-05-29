Podcast: Offseason in Review for Mizzou's 2025 Opponents
Predicting in May what a college football team will look like in September-December is a fool's game. Especially in the age of constant roster turnover the transfer portal has ushered in to college athletics.
Each of Missouri's Southeastern Conference opponents are the same from 2024, but some teams look vastly different.
For an update on the moves each of the Tigers' opponents for 2025 made during the offseason, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps went down the schedule to recap the last few months for each of the opponents.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule
Week 1, Aug. 28: vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN 2
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana, 4 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass - Homecoming
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas